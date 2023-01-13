Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase

Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say.

The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover.

MORE: Crews battle early morning fire at Griff's Irish Pub in Montrose

The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.

Police say the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but a short chase ensued for about a minute.

MORE: Houston hit hard with credit card skimming, $50 million in fraud prevented

According to HPD, while engaged in the pursuit, an officer lost control of the patrol vehicle and struck a parked pickup truck in the 6900 block of Sherman. No one was in the pickup truck.

The two officers in the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries, officials say.

The suspect got away.