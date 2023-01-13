A fire caused significant damage at Griff’s Irish Pub in Houston early Friday morning, the fire department says.

The Irish pub and sports bar in the Montrose area was a favorite of Houstonians and visitors for decades. Known for its St. Patrick's Day parties, Griff's opened in 1965.

Houston Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fire at the bar in the 3400 block of Roseland around 3:48 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the building and heavy smoke throughout.

The fire department says the building was unoccupied. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department says the fire appears to have started toward the front of the building, but it’s not clear if it started on the exterior or interior.