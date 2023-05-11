An officer sustained a "minor wound" in a shooting at a Houston apartment complex, police say.

Investigators are responding to the scene in the 10200 block of Forum Park on Thursday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Forum Park.

According to police, the officer received the injury when a suspect fired a weapon.

The suspect is in custody. Police say the suspect is not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.