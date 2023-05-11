Authorities have released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a suitcase in north Harris County over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was identified as 39-year-old Allison Lozano from the Spring area.

PREVIOUS: Body found in suitcase in Harris County on Imperial Valley Drive

It is not clear at this time how or when the woman died, but authorities said her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates after a body was found in a suitcase.

The discovery was made around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 22800 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Cypress Slough Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a couple walking their dog flagged down deputies and said they found what they thought was a body along the roadway.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The deputies responded to the area and found a body in a suitcase.

Due to the state of decomposition, investigators were unable to confirm if the person was male or female or the person’s age at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Man arrested for shooting his brother, arrested on multiple charges

The sheriff’s office says due to circumstances of the discovery, the case is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Anyone with information on Lozano’s whereabouts in the prior weeks is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.