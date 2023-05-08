An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in a suitcase in northwest Harris County.

The discovery was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 22800 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Cypress Slough Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a couple walking their dog flagged down a deputy and said they found what they thought was a body.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates after a body was found in a suitcase.

The deputies responded to the area and found a decomposing body in a suitcase.

The sheriff’s office says the body is in an advanced state of decomposition, and they couldn’t immediately tell if it was that of a male or female or their person’s age. It’s also not clear how they died.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine that information.