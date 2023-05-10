article

One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting in his own brother on Wednesday morning in Houston.

Alvin Parker, 39, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to police, they were called out to the 3000 block of Rosalie Street in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers learned Parker shot his brother.

According to investigators, a woman and her new boyfriend were at home when Parker showed up to talk to his brother about possible drugs.

Authorities said a woman at the home attempted to help the victim and heard the gunshots.

The woman went outside with a gun and saw her boyfriend had been shot, and she began shooting at Parker, who fled the scene.

Police said neither Parker nor the woman were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.