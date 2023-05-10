An arrest has been made in the death of an elderly woman northeast of Houston.

Michael Kuykendall was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his mother, 65-year-old Carol Kuykendall.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane for an assault-firearm call in Porter around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say they found Carol Kuykendall dead upon arrival.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes are continuing to investigate the homicide.

Michael Kuykendall is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.