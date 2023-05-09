Elderly woman shot to death in Porter, investigation underway

article

An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was shot to death in Porter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane for an assault-firearm call.

When deputies arrived, that's where they found the 65-year-old woman dead.

Officials said a person of interest has been identified and is being questioned at this time.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, according to officials.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.