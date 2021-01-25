Houston police investigate drive-by shooting that injured man, woman

article

Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man and a woman injured on the city's south side.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Anita Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, a woman was reportedly shot while walking through the parking lot in front of a convenience store.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Advertisement

Police say another man showed up at the hospital by private vehicle. The vehicle reportedly had bullet holes in it.

HPD Major Assaults is investigating the shooting.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS