Houston police investigate deadly Gulf Freeway shooting

Houston police are investigating a crash involving a box truck on Gulf Freeway after discovering the driver had been shot.

Officers responded to 7200 Gulf Freeway around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 to a crash in the inbound lanes.

The driver of a white box had crashed and officers said he had been shot at least one time.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Robert Schorovsky, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died two days later.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact its homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.