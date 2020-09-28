Houston Police investigate deadly crash after car strikes light pole

Houston Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27 just after 5 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to 21800 Eastex Freeway in Houston (North U.S. Highway 59) and discovered a male victim, 22, dead on the scene.

According to police, the victim was driving a yellow and black Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed northbound on North U.S. Highway 59 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, went into a grassy median, and struck a metal light pole.

