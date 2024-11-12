Houston Police identify pedestrian killed on Beltway 8 service road on Friday

article

Houston Police have identified the woman killed in a crash as she was walking northeast on the Beltway 8 service road just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.

Police say 25-year-old Victoria Frias was on her phone when she was hit by a Chevrolet Corvette.

The driver of the Corvette stopped and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Houston Fire responded to the scene and Frias was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Corvette was not impaired and was questioned and released.

The investigation is ongoing.