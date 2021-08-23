Houston police hoping to prevent road rage shootings after deadly weekend on area roads

The Houston Police Department is investigating two possible road rage shootings that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 29-year-old father was shot and killed along East Freeway. Police say the father’s 2 young children, 6 and 8-years-old, were able to safely steer the vehicle into a parking lot.

RELATED: Children grab steering wheel after seeing father shot in the head while driving

On Sunday, another shooting took place on the North Loop. A 9-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy were rushed to a hospital after getting hit by a bullet or shrapnel.

RELATED: HPD: 2 children injured during road rage shooting in north Houston

On Monday, we interviewed Trey Crank. In early August, the father of two had been driving along Loop 610 near the Cullen exit when he was shot in the face.

"I got three plates in my jaw, where they rebuilt it after the bullet hit," said Crank.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Crank, no arrests have been made. He isn’t sure why someone shot at his car.

"I don’t think anyone was purposefully trying to shoot at me," said Crank. "I think I was caught between two other individuals that were having it out [for each other] going down the road."

In early July, 17-year-old David Castro was the victim of a road rage shooting while going home from an Astros game. The boy’s father, Paul, had been driving. Paul Castro says he no longer feels safe on Houston roads.

"I worry," said Castro. "All it takes is one person, having one bad day, making one bad decision, that can change your life. People still think this is a good thing to do, when they get upset with someone, they’re going to take action and shoot."

RELATED: Exclusive interview with the man charged with murdering 17-year-old after the Astros game

Following David’s death, the Houston Police Department started a new safe roadways initiative to try and prevent road rage.

So far, the program has resulted in at least 4,440 traffic stops and 268 arrests.

"The city is trying to put officers in unmarked cars that can see it, and call out to marked units, to actually go after the vehicles," said HPD officer Andrew Egras.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police hope the new initiative will slow down road rage.

Advertisement

"We’re tired of people getting shot," said HPD Sergeant Pete Casares. "All of these shootings you see are individuals. There’s not one person committing multiple violations on different freeways."