Houston police hoping to identify suspect behind aggravated robbery in Galleria area

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the Galleria area more than two weeks ago.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in a residential near the 3500 block of Sage just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 30.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a red-colored Ford Fiesta hatchback.

The victim reported that a small, red-colored hatchback, identified as a Ford Fiesta, stopped in the middle of the street. That's when a male suspect got out of the driver’s seat, pointing a handgun at her and demanding her property.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The suspect, identified as a slim, black male in his early twenties, then took the victim's phone, ran back to the car, and drove off.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org