A pedestrian was struck by a Houston police vehicle along a freeway early Saturday morning, police say.

According to police, around 1 a.m., the officers had just dropped off a prisoner at the joint processing center and got onto I-10 East.

Near the US-59 ramp, police say the van in front of them suddenly hit the brakes, and the officer also applied the brakes.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash along the East Freeway.

The officer managed to avoid hitting the van, but unfortunately hit a man who was walking along the freeway, police say.

Police say the officers stopped to help the 67-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital and was reportedly conscious and breathing. Police say his injuries appear to be minor.

HPD says the pedestrian was possibly intoxicated and may have been trying to cross the freeway before the crash.

An investigation is being conducted into the incident.