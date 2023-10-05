The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting on Braniff Street on Thursday.

According to authorities, an off-duty officer noticed a woman in a tan car pulling over. The officer saw the woman point a gun at another woman and take her purse.

Police say while spotting the incident, the officer was not in uniform and didn't have his radio.

According to officials, two people were seen in the car, one Hispanic man in the driver's seat and one Hispanic woman in the passenger seat.

The officer called in the incident while he kept a safe distance waiting for the on-duty officers to arrive, officials say.

While following the suspects, the police officer said he spoke on his radio and provided HPD with location updates.

According to police, the man stopped the tan car, got out, and shot one bullet at the off-duty officer. The off-duty cop followed behind the man as he got back into his car and drove off.

HPD officers conducted a traffic stop after catching up with the car on Bellfort Street.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with assault and aggravated robbery.

Authorities found multiple items in the car and believe the suspects may have robbed other victims previously.

Police describe the suspects as a Hispanic man and woman in their 20s, and said if you have been robbed by suspects who fit this description to call HPD.