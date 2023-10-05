An armed suspect who was barricaded in a vehicle after a pursuit has been taken into custody, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

There was a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the 1300 block of Westgreen on Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident actually began at a different location when deputies responded to a call, possibly stemming from a domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled, and a short pursuit ensued, the sheriff said. The suspect crashed out at the location on Westgreen.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect displayed a weapon, and deputies fired shots, but no one was struck.

The suspect then remained barricaded in the vehicle with a gun, the sheriff said. A perimeter was set up to contain the scene, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

The suspect was later taken into custody.