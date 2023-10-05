A man was seen being chased down the street before he was shot in a northwest Harris County neighborhood on Wednesday night, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 8500 block of Spring Green Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents reported seeing the man, in his 20s, running down the street while two other males ran after him and shot at him.

Authorities say the man collapsed near the fence of a house, and the two other males ran from the scene.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. His condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office says narcotics and a pistol were located at the scene.

There is no description of the suspects at this time. The investigation continues.