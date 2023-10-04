A suspect has been charged in a crash that left a U.S. Postal Service worker dead in Houston over the weekend, officials say.

Authorities say Jesus Natividad Gutierrez, 43, is charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death and filing a false police report.

Police say 29-year-old Robert Jones died in the crash that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday near Julia Street and Bauman Road.

Jones was driving his postal truck southbound on Bauman Road, and a white Ford Expedition was behind him, authorities say.

As the postal truck attempted to turn left, the Expedition tried to go around it and struck the back of the postal truck, police say.

Authorities say the postal truck spun and flipped over, and the driver of the postal truck was ejected.

Police say the driver of the Expedition fled without stopping to provide medical assistance.

Bystanders provided assistance to the postal worker until paramedics arrived. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they spoke with witnesses to get a vehicle description, but didn’t immediately locate it or the driver.

After further investigation, police say they identified Gutierrez as the suspect, and he was arrested on Tuesday.