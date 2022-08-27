Houston Police Department holds first annual job fair at Discovery Green

Looking for a job? The Houston Police Department is hiring!

Officers with the Houston PD were out at Discovery Green in downtown Saturday morning for their first annual job fair.

The department employs 5,100 officers and 900 civilian support staff. Chief Troy Finner was also at the expo, where attendees were offered the chance to visit with officers from every division to take questions, interview, and even submit an application.

"Everybody's gonna start out on patrol," Chief Finner said. "But we're a large agency with 44 or 45 divisions, a lot to do in the agency, you see all of SWAT out here you see bomb squad, you see our dive team, special operations, control bike patrol officers, so it's really a lot to do with everything and investigation, so we can use you come in, and we'll find a spot for you, I promise you that."

As for pay starting cadets start at $42,000. The department also says they have a variety of pay incentives once officers are out of the probation period.