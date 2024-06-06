Houston police are searching for a man who is accused of hitting and killing a woman during a police chase on the South Side.

According to HPD, Jacolby Pendleton, 30, has been charged with murder. Police say he had been arrested on May 29 and was recently released from jail.

Jacolby Pendleton (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Family members identified the woman who died as 68-year-old Sharon Griffin.

Sharon Griffin (Photo provided by family)

Police say the incident began around 8:25 p.m. near Scott Street and the South Loop when officers saw Pendleton, a known felony suspect, get into a vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he refused and led officers on a chase through a neighborhood, police say.

The suspect allegedly disregarded stop signs and traffic lights. Police say at one point, he even drove on the wrong side of the road.

Police say officers temporarily lost sight of him but ended up catching up with him near Tierwester. That’s where the officers saw the vehicle turn onto Rebecca Street, hit a dumpster and go into a ditch, police say.

Police say the vehicle struck the woman who was on a walking path in an apartment complex.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran, and an officer chased after, police say.

Police say another officer saw that the woman was down and started rendering aid.

The other officer followed the suspect to an apartment complex, and the suspect ended up jumping from the second floor and fleeing, police say.

Authorities say the officer then returned to the crash scene to help render aid to the woman.

EMS also responded to the scene. The woman did not survive her injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.