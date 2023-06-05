A suspect fired shots at police officers after a chase that began in west Houston, authorities say.

No officers were injured, and three of the four suspects were taken into custody after a search.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the incident began around 4:16 a.m. Monday near Rogerdale and Meadow Glen, where an officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officials say the officer initiated a traffic stop, which turned into a pursuit.

According to police, the chase lasted seven minutes and ended at Wilcrest and Harwin, where the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and bailed.

Police say one of the suspects fired two shots at officers before running away.

SUGGESTED: Man drives into Houston bayou with young child in car during chase, police say

Officers set up a perimeter and brought K9s to help with the search.

Two suspects were found hiding in some bushes, and a third suspect was found about three miles away, police say.

SUGGESTED: Argument on Houston METRO escalated to shooting, 2 hospitalized

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, but police say they have an idea of who it is.

All the suspects are described as young males, and at least one of them is believed to be a juvenile.