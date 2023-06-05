A man drove into a Houston bayou with a young child in his car after a police chase late Sunday night, authorities say.

Officers rescued the child, who is reportedly younger than 2 years old. The man was taken into custody.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a Mini Cooper.

According to police, the suspect led officers on a chase, which ended in the 7900 block of Grove Ridge. That’s where police say the suspect drove into a field and into Sims Bayou.

At that point, police say the suspect got out of the car and tried to open the back door, yelling that he had his child in the car.

Officers jumped into the water to help get the child out. Police say once the officers got the child out, the suspect took off swimming across the bayou and away from officers.

The officers followed, and were able to take the man into custody, police say.

According to police, charges have been filed on the man for evading and child endangerment.

The child was taken to the hospital for observation.