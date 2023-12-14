A 20-mile chase came to an end on Shepherd Drive near West Alabama Street when the driver crashed his vehicle.

The chase started when Harris County Sheriff's deputies received a call that someone was stealing from a construction site in the area of Aldine Mail Route and the Hardy Toll Road. When deputies tried to pull the man over, he sped off in his SUV with a woman in the passenger seat.

After a pursuit from North Harris County, through downtown and Montrose, the SUV smashed into a curb and the chase was over.

Deputies say they recovered an expensive stolen concrete saw.

The man, whose name wasn't released yet, was arrested and faces charges of theft and evading officers.

A pedestrian injured his wrist jumping away from the SUV as it crashed into the curb. There is no word on if he will face charges for the injuries to the pedestrian.