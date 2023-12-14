Two Houston contractors were found to have ignored federal safety requirements which led to a roof collapsing at Friendswood High School, killing one and injuring three in June 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), ICI Construction Inc. and Emanuel Enterprises LLC were the respective general and demolition contractors for the construction. Both contractors allegedly exposed their employees to safety hazards after they neglected to conduct an engineering survey before they began demolition.

The contractors instructed workers to continue working under the structure even after they became aware of hazards.

"Ignoring federal standards and the company’s policies prevented them from identifying a load-bearing wall that was shown on construction drawings," said OSHA Area Director Mark Briggs in Houston. "This willful disregard for worker safety was a tragic mistake that cost a worker his life."

Friendswood High School roof collapse (Photo: SkyFOX)

As a consequence, OSHA issued citations to ICI Construction and Emanuel Enterprises for ignoring federal requirements for an engineering survey. Emanuel Enterprises also faced additional citations for three serious safety violations related to failing to protect workers from silica exposure and improper use of respirators.

Proposed penalties for both contractors totaled $315,643, with $175,010 assigned to Emanuel Enterprises and $140,633 to ICI Construction, per federal statutes, says OSHA.

The companies have 15 business days to comply with the citations and penalties, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. For more information on OSHA and safeguarding workers from silica exposure and other construction hazards, visit their website.