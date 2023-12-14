The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) issued an alert this week for a heightened threat of violence throughout the winter season.

"The last time we would have had a threat this high across the United States would have been around the 9/11 time frame," said Isis Jones, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst at the FBI Houston Office. "Our FBI Director Chris Wray has been on record with identifying the heightened threat awareness that we have. This is a really a time for the public to be vigilant."

According to the FBI alert, ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas War have likely heightened the threat of long-actor violence "targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter, including holiday-related, faith-based, New Year's Eve and First Amendment-protected events related to the conflict."

"We remain concerned about lone offenders," said Jones. "The potential for active shooters or other types of crimes."

The Israel-Hamas war has fueled strong emotions noticeable in the United States.

In Houston, Pro-Palestine protesters attended a City Hall meeting on Tuesday demanding a ceasefire. In addition, a billboard in Southwest Houston that read "Pray for Israel" was ripped apart late last month.

"Here in Houston, we have a very active Jewish community. We’re on high alert," said Taryn Baranowski from the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. "Actions start with words. People don’t move to actions where they’re harming others in the name of religion until they have said those words."

In October, a Jordanian national living in Houston was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, he is also accused of "training with others of a radical mindset" to "possibly commit an attack".

"In Houston, we arrested a guy who had been studying bomb-making and posted about killing Jewish people," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

According to federal authorities, there are no known credible threats currently. However, they’re on heightened alert and want people to be vigilant.

"We have seen an increase in potential threat activity," said Jones. "Not necessarily in Houston, but across the United States. Lone offenders are essentially all around us, inherently with the name, we don’t know exactly when activity may occur. Report to the FBI or local law enforcement when there are suspicious or threatening activities."

To report any leads, threats, or suspected criminal activity, the FBI and DHS urge the public to visit tips.fbi.gov or contact their local FBI Office: www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices. For emergencies or an immediate threat to life, please call 911.

For tips on identifying behavior that may be connected to violent extremism, the FBI, DHS, and NCTC published an updated U.S. Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators booklet in 2021.