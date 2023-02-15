article

It's something that you don't normally see, a man carrying a pickaxe, into a pawn shop. Well that pickaxe led to a smash and grab at last week at one Houston pawn shop.

According to Houston Police, two unknown males entered a pawn shop, located on the 4400 block of Griggs, back on February 7.

In the surveillance video, you see one man remain at the door while the second man, who was carrying a pickaxe, walked up to the display cases and began swinging at them in an effort to smash the glass.

After several swings and the glass broke, the suspect reached into the display case and removed several pieces of jewelry.

Both suspects then fled the scene on foot.

One suspect is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 6'3" to 6'4" tall, wearing a green hoodie, gray pants, and wore glasses.

The other suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on who these suspects are, contact Houston Police or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest and you contact Houston Crime Stoppers, you could receive up to a $5,000 reward.