A man who was involved in two crimes only a year apart was sentenced to 30 years, officials say.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Josue Celis-Maltes was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after he fatally shot his roommate and injured another in there apartment in 2017 and then he brutally stabbed an acquaintance in 2018.

"This man brutally attacked three people in two different incidents, which does not happen by chance or coincidence or happenstance," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "When someone intentionally hurts people, like this, we seek justice for the victims, and a long prison term is justice."

Josue Celis-Maltes (Photo Courtesy of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Reports say witnesses told officials on May 28, 2017, Celis-Maltes was drinking a beer in the apartment when he called someone and told them to bring him his gun. Three of his adult nephews showed up about 15 minutes later and one of them gave Celis-Maltes a silver pistol, officials say.

Celis-Maltes reportedly walked over to his roommate, 34, who was sitting in the apartment and shot him in the face. Luckily, he survived.

Another roommate, 24-year-old Jaime Castillo-Vasquez heard the gunshot and came out of his room. Celis-Maltes then shot and killed him.

Reports say almost a year later on May 5, 2018, Celis-Maltes was arrested after he ran into a friend's apartment in the 10100 block of Club Creek in southwest Houston and stabbed an acquaintance who was a visitor at the home twice in the chest.

While he was in custody for the stabbing, Houston police realized he was wanted for the murder of Castillo Vasquez.

Reports say Celis-Maltes was charged with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Honeycutt, who prosecuted the case with Rehaman Merchant, noted that Celis-Maltes cannot appeal the murder conviction or the sentence.

"Celis-Maltes got drunk and angry and started shooting his roommates, so thank God one of them lived and was able to pick him out," Honeycutt said. "He is dangerous and violent, and the guarantee that he will be locked up for 30 years is a good thing for Harris County.