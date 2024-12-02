article

Houston police released a surveillance photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting of a teen over the weekend.

The 17-year-old male was found shot multiple times in the street in the 6900 block of Caddo Lake Lane around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the teen had met with someone in a dark-colored SUV.

During the interaction, police say someone got out of the vehicle and shot at the teen multiple times. Police say the teen returned fire.

Paramedics pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time, but police released a photo of the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.