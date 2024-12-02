Suspects used circular saw to cut hole in building to steal cigarettes, drinks

article

Three people have been arrested and charged with burglary of a building after being accused of using a circular saw to cut into a Dollar General store in Humble on Nov. 28.

Deputies with Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 say they responded to an alarm call after midnight that night at the Dollar General in the 10800 block of Will Clayton Pkwy. The caller told deputies the merchandise that was stolen had a tracker.

Deputies were able to find the suspect's vehicle.

The people in the vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Cassandra Whitley, 45-year-old Jeremiah Johnson Jr., and 20-year-old Sebastian Boyce.

Deputies found the stolen merchandise and the circular saw used to cut the hole in the wall inside the vehicle.

Whitley and Boyce's bonds were set at $5,000 each. Johnson's bond has been set at $20,000.