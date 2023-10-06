"This little potato is modeling a pumpkin costume which is so appropriate for the season," said Denise Meade Director of development for Houston Pets Alive.

Who doesn't like to see puppies in Halloween costumes?

"This sweet little puppy is going as a Jolly Rancher this Halloween," Meade said.

Houston Pets Alive is one of 12 shelters taking part in the fourth annual Howl-oween costume contest by Bar Dog Wine and the Pet Finder Foundation.

"A whole bunch of different shelters send in photos of some of their dogs in costume," said Meade. They post them and then people get to vote for their favorite costumed animal.

You can vote through Oct. 31 by going to Bar Dog's Instagram and Facebook pages.

"We have the cutest little entry," Meade said. "The shelters aren't marked to make it fair but we're just going to let you know we have a little lion in the competition. There's a big lion but ours is a little lion, wink wink."

Houston Pets Alive and the other shelters get $300 for participating.

The shelter dog that gets the most votes gets $1,500.