Houston Pets Alive Barktoberfest Saturday, dress up your pets and save lives at the same time

The Brief Barktoberfest: an exciting event on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm at 1300 Brittmore Road, promising fun activities, over 80 vendors, and a pet costume contest. Adorable adoptable dogs like mermaid-costumed Talia and strongman-attired Charlie Brown will be there to steal hearts and find forever homes. Not only is the festivity packed with entertainment for all ages, but every penny raised supports Houston Pets Alive's mission to save at-risk pets from euthanasia.



It happens this Saturday October 12th from 2 pm to 6 pm at 1300 Brittmore Road. Among all the games, vendors, food, and drinks, you'll see dogs dressed in silly costumes, and who doesn't love that?

"We're going to have more than 80 vendors we're going to have tons of costumes, costume contests," said Noelle Delgado executive director of Houston Pets Alive. "This is Talia. She's a mermaid, and she's going to be at Barktoberfest, and she's available for adoption."

Talia is described as a Velcro dog loves to cuddle on the couch and dress up like a mermaid.

"We're going to have plenty of activities for the kids, and we love to see all the pets dressed up," Noelle said. "It's going to be so much fun seeing all the costumed pets included and if somebody doesn't have a costume for their pet they can get one we've got tons of costumes."

This is Charlie Brown he's dressed up like a strong man. For some unknown reason he's also sporting a blue wig.

Charlie is also available for adoption he's described as a perfect family dog.

The best part of Barktoberfest is every dime spent goes directly to Houston Pets Alive.

That non-profit has saved thousands and cats on the verge of being euthanized.