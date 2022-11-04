Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy

article

Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston.

It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.

Both the officer and the unidentified woman inside the sedan were not injured. However, police evaluated the woman for DWI and was later taken into custody.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.