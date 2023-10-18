Houston police officer Shane Privette will not face charges in the fatal shooting of Jalen Randle in April 2022, as decided by a Harris County grand jury on Wednesday.

Jalen Randle

The Harris County District Attorney's Office respects the grand jury's decision in this case, which involves the fatal shooting of Jalen Randle on April 27, 2022, in Pleasantville's 8700 block of Josie Street.

No action was taken by a grand jury in April, leaving the case unresolved for presentation to another grand jury.

All officer-involved shootings in Harris County are presented to a grand jury for assessment of probable cause for criminal charges. Grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who review all available evidence, including witness testimony.

When nine or more grand jurors agree on probable cause, they issue a "true bill" or indictment.



