Harris County officer-involved shooting: Wanted murder suspect 'down', says sheriff

Harris County authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Houston Museum District.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a wanted murder suspect was located in the 2600 block of Calumet Street.

Shots were exchanged and Gonzalez said the suspect was reported "down".

A witness told FOX 26, she watched police chase the suspect behind a house, then heard 17 gunshots.

There were no injuries reported by law enforcement, according to officials.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.