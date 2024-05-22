An officer shot at a suspect who then fled into an apartment complex and nearby neighborhood in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, police say.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.

The incident began in the 10200 block of Lansdale Drive near the West Sam Houston Parkway South.

The Houston Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say the officer discharged a weapon at the suspect, who then fled on foot into an apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect jumped several fences as he ran from officers.

He was taken into custody around 8:45 a.m. in the 10100 block of Finchwood Lane. It’s unclear if he sustained any injuries.

Police have not said what prompted the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.