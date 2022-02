article

The Houston Police Department says an officer discharged their duty weapon while serving a felony warrant on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 12300 block of the North Freeway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

HPD commanders and PIO are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP