Join all the festive fun for the return of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, November 14-17!

Step onto the signature holiday red carpet as we celebrate one of Houston’s cherished traditions transforming the NRG Center (located at One NRG Parkway in Houston) into a dazzling shopper's paradise.

This iconic four-day event will feature more than 270 merchants from across the nation, including 25 exciting newcomers. Guests will browse a curated selection of unique holiday treasures, gourmet delights, stylish apparel, exquisite jewelry, elegant home décor, and thoughtful gifts.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to support Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from admission and special event tickets, stays right here in Houston to support various educational and community engagement programs of Houston Ballet and its Academy. Since its inception, Nutcracker Market has raised more than $90.5 million for Houston Ballet.

General admission tickets are $20, and are good for any day, one-day admission only. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and at all H-E-B Business Centers. Tickets can also be purchased at the Market day-of, with cash or check only. Children ages two (2) and under are FREE. All others require a ticket.

Event hours:

Thursday, November 14 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, November 15 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.