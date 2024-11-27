Houston non-profit hosts 'Abounding Hope' gala to fight human trafficking

A non-profit focused on fighting the growing problem of human trafficking in the Houston area will host its highly anticipated 2024 Gala, with the theme "Abounding Hope," at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria.

The December 3 event serves as a key fundraiser for The Landing’s drop-in center, which provides vital services to survivors of human trafficking.

Located along the Bissonnet Track, a known hotspot for human trafficking in Houston, The Landing offers survivors necessities like food, counseling services, and access to phones and computers. Gabrielle Campbell, Interim CEO of The Landing, explained that meeting these basic needs is essential for survivors to begin their recovery process.

"Clients need to have those basic needs met before they're ready to fully exit the life and being trafficked. If you're hungry or didn’t sleep well, it's hard to think about long-term goal setting when those basic needs aren't being met," Campbell said.

Since its opening in 2016, The Landing has served over 2,000 survivors and conducted more than 15,000 drop-in visits, according to its website.

Although efforts have been made in Houston to curb prostitution and human trafficking activity along the track, The Landing has seen an increase in demand for its services, underscoring the persistent and growing nature of the problem. This year alone, the organization has assisted 500 survivors.

The upcoming gala, a key event in the organization’s fundraising efforts, is already sold out. However, those interested in supporting The Landing’s mission can find more information on how to contribute to its year-end campaign by visiting here.