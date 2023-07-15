A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting that injured three people at a Houston nightclub, police say.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Fulton.

Authorities responded to the scene and found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Fulton.

According to police, there was some kind of argument in the club, and shots were fired. Police say it’s unclear if the people who were shot were intended victims, or if they just got caught in the gunfire.

According to police, a security officer at the club took the suspect into custody.

Investigators were collecting surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to determine how the shooting unfolded.