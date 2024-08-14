Houston names J. Noe Diaz and Thomas Muñoz as official police and fire chiefs

Houston City Council has officially voted on new leadership for the police and fire departments. With Mayor John Whitmire's recommendation, J. Noe Diaz has been appointed as Police Chief, and Thomas Muñoz as the Fire Chief.

Diaz Takes the Helm as Police Chief

Chief J. Noe Diaz (Courtesy of City of Katy)

Diaz, the current Chief of Police for the Katy Police Department, will succeed Troy Finner, who recently retired. Muñoz, who served as the Emergency Management Coordinator and acting Director for the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security, takes over from Sam Peña, who has led the Houston Fire Department since December 2016.

Muñoz Appointed as New Fire Chief

Thomas Munoz

Muñoz, a former Assistant Chief with the Houston Fire Department, will be the 37th chief of the department since its transition from volunteer service in 1895. Diaz, with a distinguished career including service as a Texas Ranger and a significant role in public corruption investigations, brings extensive experience to his new position.

Satterwhite Transitions to New Role

Larry Satterwhite, who served as the acting Police Chief after Finner’s retirement, will assume the position of the mayor’s office Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security.