West Houston: Man killed in Highway 6 road rage shooting; photos released of suspect vehicle

Two unnamed suspects are wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting that happened on Highway 6, Houston police say.

Highway 6 road rage shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of northbound State Highway 6, near Park Row Boulevard.

According to Houston police, the 39-year-old victim was found lying in the roadway outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Allegedly, the victim and two suspects got into an argument before the shooting. The incident is believed to be related to road rage.

The suspects are only described as two Hispanic males who are possibly in their 20s.

Photos were released of the suspects' vehicle. Police say they were in a Volkswagen hatchback and traveled west on Park Row after the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects or the suspects' vehicle can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)