Sylvester Turner: Daughter of former Houston mayor continues her father's annual Family Day

At the park honoring her late father, Ashley Turner-Captain is ready to continue the Sylvester Turner Family Day in the Park in his absence.

She says not holding the event wasn't an option.

"I want to make him proud"

What they're saying:

"I just know he's so proud, and that's the biggest thing. I want to make him proud," says Turner-Captain.

The park will be transformed into a family-friendly event filled with games, food and music.

Ashley says that when her dad left the mayor's office, they talked about her getting involved with this event, working alongside him.

"In my mind, I thought we were going to link arms to do it, but right now it's more of a baton pass. And I'm having to just be OK with that. And I just know that he instilled a lot into me and to trust myself to honor his vision and his legacy," she says. "I just keep reminding myself that my dad was on loan to us for a season of time and he gave everything that he had, not just to me but to the community and i just try to look at all the bright spots even when it seems a little dreary.

One of the brightest spots is her son, Jameson. And she's thankful that her dad got to touch, hold, and love on him even for a short time.

"I show Jameson my dad's picture every morning, and he responds as if they're on FaceTime. Like he gets this big smile, and he starts laughing and grinning, and to be honest, I see so much of my dad in him, my son. He's so goofy, and he likes to laugh, and he cracks himself up. Whenever he does that, I say I know where you got that from. For me, even though I wish their time on earth together was longer, I'm very grateful they had it in the first place for both of them.

Sylvester Turner grew up within walking distance of the park. But at the time, it was just trees, and as he rose to power, he was intentional about creating a family-friendly space rooted in his community - the "foe foe."

"He wanted to have something in his own community that people could come to. It doesn't matter your economic status in that moment, and it doesn't matter what you're going through, you can come here and just enjoy time with your family and bring your grandma, bring your kids, have a turkey leg, listen to some good music, and just be neighbors and family for just a second," say Turner-Captain.

The 17th Annual Sylvester Turner Day at the Park will be held on Saturday, April 12, from 2-6 p.m.