Houston: Motorcycle rider killed as biker tried dodging vehicle in roadway; driver found asleep in vehicle

The Brief Police say a driver was asleep inside a vehicle on Ley Road. A motorcyclist swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the biker and passenger fell off. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver may face charges.



A driver may be charged after a person was killed while trying to avoid his vehicle on a Houston roadway.

Ley Road motorcycle accident

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. Police were called to the 9100 block of Ley Road.

According to a police sergeant at the scene, a vehicle was stopped in a moving lane of traffic as the driver was asleep behind the wheel.

A motorcyclist swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the motorcycle dropped, causing the biker and the biker's passenger to fall off.

The bike passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motorcycle driver is expected to recover.

According to the sergeant, the driver of the vehicle showed signs of intoxication, and he may be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.