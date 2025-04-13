Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Houston: Woman shot, killed inside vehicle, officials say

By
Published  April 13, 2025 2:57pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Northwest Houston: Woman found fatally shot inside vehicle

Harris County officials say they woman was found shot in a vehicle Caruso Forest Drive.

The Brief

    • Deputies found a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Caruso Forest Drive.
    • A woman was found dead inside the vehicle that was shot multiple times.
    • No suspect description is available at this time.

HOUSTON - A woman has died after she was found shot inside a vehicle in northwest Houston late Saturday night, according to Harris County officials.

Caruso Forest: Woman found shot

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Caruso Forest Drive, near Antoine Drive.

According to Harris County Sergeant Jason Brown, deputies came to the scene and saw a silver SUV that crashed into a tree.

Sgt. Brown says a female driver was found deceased, and the SUV had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the shooting happened nearby before the vehicle crashed.

What we don't know:

The victim nor suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

The Source: OnScene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and County Sergeant Jason Brown.

