Northwest Houston: Woman shot, killed inside vehicle, officials say

A woman has died after she was found shot inside a vehicle in northwest Houston late Saturday night, according to Harris County officials.

Caruso Forest: Woman found shot

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Caruso Forest Drive, near Antoine Drive.

According to Harris County Sergeant Jason Brown, deputies came to the scene and saw a silver SUV that crashed into a tree.

Sgt. Brown says a female driver was found deceased, and the SUV had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the shooting happened nearby before the vehicle crashed.

What we don't know:

The victim nor suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.