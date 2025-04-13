Northwest Houston: Woman shot, killed inside vehicle, officials say
HOUSTON - A woman has died after she was found shot inside a vehicle in northwest Houston late Saturday night, according to Harris County officials.
Caruso Forest: Woman found shot
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Caruso Forest Drive, near Antoine Drive.
According to Harris County Sergeant Jason Brown, deputies came to the scene and saw a silver SUV that crashed into a tree.
Sgt. Brown says a female driver was found deceased, and the SUV had been shot multiple times.
Investigators believe the shooting happened nearby before the vehicle crashed.
What we don't know:
The victim nor suspect(s) have been identified at this time.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
The Source: OnScene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and County Sergeant Jason Brown.