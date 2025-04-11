Houston: International visas revoked for some Rice students, graduates
HOUSTON - Three international Rice University students and two recent graduates have had their student visas revoked, according to the university's president.
What we know:
In a letter to the Rice community, President Reginald DesRoches confirmed that five international students' visas were revoked. The number consists of three current students and two recent graduates.
President DesRoches says the university is working "within the bounds of the law" to support students who have been impacted. That includes providing general legal resources, connecting the students to their Internation Students office, and finding feasible ways for students to continue their studies.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding why the students' and the alumni's visas were revoked.
Student visas revoked across Texas universities
By the numbers:
The revoked visas at Rice add to the dozens that have been reported at universities across Texas.
FOX 4 in Dallas-Fort Worth confirmed at least 73 international student visas have been revoked in North Texas. Students at the University of Houston, Texas A&M, UT San Antonio, and UT Austin have reportedly been affected as well.
What they're saying:
FOX 4 contacted Sarah Spreitzer with the American Council on Education for comment.
"We've heard from the Secretary of State that they are specifically looking at students who either publicly participated in campus protests or spoke out in support of organizations such as Hamas, which are a known terrorist organization. They are taking action to revoke those student visas," she said. "What we've heard from some students is they're not sure what the criminal activity is that might be being referred to, and perhaps they might be minor things like a speeding ticket."
The Source: Rice University President's Office and FOX 4 reporting.