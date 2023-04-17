Expand / Collapse search

Houston named 4th most diverse city in the US, according to study

HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures, and a recent study showed that the Space City continues to maintain that legacy. 

As part of WalletHub's 2023's Most Diverse City in America study, researchers looked at more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. The data focused on five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious. 

The findings led WalletHub to rank Houston 4th overall, but 1st among large cities. Arlington, Texas came out second most diverse in terms of large cities, and fifth-largest overall right behind Houston. 

Dallas also ranked 9th overall most diverse and 5th among large cities. 

Maryland, meanwhile, had three cities consecutively ranked as the most diverse overall, starting with Gaithersburg, followed by Germantown and Silver Spring. 

For a complete look at the report and how other cities ranked, click here.