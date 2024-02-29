Charges have been filed against three suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10240 Bauman Street around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects, Travante Marques Purvis, 22, Christian Nicholas Barrera, 19, and Fernando Aguilar,Jr., 24, are charged with capital murder.

Booking photos of Barrera and Aguilar are posted below:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fernando Aguilar,Jr.

A booking photo of Purvis is not available at this time, as he remains hospitalized.

The identity of the victim, 30, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Crowder and A. Vinogradov says the victim and a family member were at a gas station when three suspects drove up next to them and attempted to rob them.

The victim's uncle pulled out a weapon and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. The victim was shot multiple times by the suspects and pronounced deceased by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics.

One of the suspects was struck during the exchange of gunfire and all fled the scene.

The suspects, later identified as Purvis, Barrera and Aguilar, were taken into custody shortly after arriving at an area hospital, where the wounded suspect, Purvis, was treated.

They were subsequently charged for their roles in the incident.