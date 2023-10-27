A man accused of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Houston office building last year is now facing a new charge for allegedly trying to escape from custody.

Court records show Montavius Terrell Wright, 28, is facing a felony escape charge for an incident at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Wednesday.

Montavius Terrell Wright (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to court documents, Wright allegedly found and changed into civilian clothes on the secured side of the joint processing center and then waited by an exit door to escape.

Court documents allege Wright tried to escape when someone went out the door, but it closed and locked before he was able to exit the building.

Wright is also charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Doran Kelly, 48, his supervisor, on March 16, 2022, at an office building in Houston’s Greenway Plaza.

Officers responded to the building around noon and found Kelly with a gunshot wound to the head.

There was a massive law enforcement response as SWAT and officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect. Wright was later located in his vehicle at his residential building in Downtown Houston and taken into custody.

Wright was released on bond for the murder charge in April 2022. However, jail records show he ended up back behind bars in December 2022 after picking up a new charge of providing false information for NCIS Background.