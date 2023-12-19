A suspect has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man outside an apartment complex earlier this month.

Police say Alvin Dean Banion, 40, was charged with murder in the death of Joshua Sanders.

PREVIOUS: Man found dead lying outside an apartment complex in Sunnyside Houston

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 4700 block of Wenda Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found Sanders shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Wenda.

Police say there was no known motive or suspect at that time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Upon further investigation, police say they identified Banion as a suspect in the case. Detectives spoke with Banion, who is the hospital, on Monday.

Police say he admitted to his role in the incident because of a prior argument.

He remains hospitalized at this time.